The UN Human Rights Office released a report saying Israeli soldiers allegedly killed 11 unarmed men in front of their families in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) received reports that soldiers Israel allegedly killed 11 unarmed Palestinian men in front of their families in Gaza City.

OHCHR urged Israel to launch an investigation into the report.

“The Israeli authorities must immediately conduct an independent, thorough and effective investigation into these allegations, and if proven true, those responsible must be brought to justice and take action to prevent the recurrence of such serious violations,” the OHCHR said in a report entitled “ Unlawful killings in Gaza City”.

“This claim raises concerns about the possibility of war crimes being committed,” continued OHCHR, as quoted from Anadolu, Thursday (21/12/2023).

According to the OHCHR, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers raided the Al Awda building, also known as the “Annan building”, in the Al Remal neighborhood, where three related families were sheltering, in addition to the Annan family.

While taking control of the building and civilians there, IDF soldiers allegedly separated the men from the women and children, and shot and killed at least 11 men, mostly in their late 20s and early 30s, in front of their family members.

IDF soldiers then allegedly ordered the women and children into a room and shot them or threw grenades into the room, reportedly wounding several people, including a baby and a child.

OHCHR confirmed the killing. The IDF, OHCHR said, has not released official information about the incident.

