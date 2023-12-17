loading…

Israeli army snipers shot dead a mother and her daughter inside the Holy Family Church, the only Catholic church in Gaza City, Palestine. Photo/Holy Family Church

GAZA – Sniper Israel shot dead a mother and her daughter inside a Catholic church in Gaza City, Palestine, on Saturday. It is the only Catholic church in Gaza.

Local Latin Catholic Church authorities said the sniper attack also wounded seven other people.

“An Israeli army sniper killed two Christian women (Nahed and her daughter; Samar) inside the Holy Family parish in Gaza on Saturday,” said a statement from the media office of the Latin Patriarchate, which is based in Jerusalem City, although the church is located in Gaza City.

The office said one of the women fell while trying to save the others as they headed to the nuns' convent. In addition, seven other people were injured while trying to provide assistance.

“Shots were directed at them inside the monastery walls, and there was no resistance in the area,” continued the Latin Patriarchate's media office, as reported by Anadolu, Sunday (17/12/2023).

“An Israeli artillery vehicle targeted the convent of the Sisters of Mother Teresa (Missionaries of Charity) in Gaza City, which accommodates more than 54 people with disabilities, within the walls of the church,” added the statement.

“The fuel tank and power generator were destroyed, in addition to extensive damage that makes the site unsuitable for residence or care for people with disabilities.”

The statement also said three children were injured within the walls of the monastery on Friday as a result of intensive Israeli shelling of the town.

During the current conflict, which began on October 7, Israel has attacked churches, hospitals and schools, which under the rules of war should not be targets.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and launched ground attacks in retaliation for a cross-border attack by the Hamas group on October 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed and 51,000 injured in Israeli attacks, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel's death toll in Hamas attacks reached 1,200 people, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza, according to official Zionist regime figures.

