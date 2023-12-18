loading…

Pope Francis condemned the action of an Israeli army sniper who shot dead a mother and her daughter inside a Catholic church in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

VATICAN – Pope Francis condemned the actions of army snipers Israel who shot dead a mother and her daughter inside a Catholic church in Gaza, Palestine.

The Vatican leader firmly concluded it was an act of terrorism. The criticism was delivered in a speech on his 87th birthday.

“I continue to receive very sad and painful news from Gaza,” said Pope Francis.

“Unarmed civilians are being targeted by bombings and shootings. And this happens even inside the compound of the Holy Family parish, where there are no terrorists, but families, children, sick or disabled people, nuns.”

A statement from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which oversees Catholic Churches in Cyprus, Jordan, Israel, Gaza and the West Bank, reported on Saturday that an Israeli Defense Forces sniper shot dead a mother and her daughter inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza.

Pope Francis said the victims of the IDF sniper attack were Nahida Khalil Anton and her daughter Samar Kamal Anton, who were shot dead while going to the bathroom.

“Some people say, 'This is terrorism and war',” said Pope Francis, as quoted by Vanity Fair, Monday (18/12/2023).

“Yes, this is war. This is terrorism.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also condemned the killing by an Israeli army sniper.