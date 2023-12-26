loading…

The cargo ship Galaxy Leader was confiscated by the Houthis and has now become a new tourist destination for Yemenis. Photo/AP

SANAA – Zaid Hussein (45) had driven 230 km from his home in Sanaa to the port area of ​​Hodeidah in Yemen.

He arrived from the busy capital to al-Salif, a small coastal village on the bay, one of Yemen's westernmost points.

Hussein wasn't there to enjoy the sound of the waves crashing on the shore, or the serenity of the beach, however beautiful it was.

He, along with Yemenis from across the country, were in al-Salif to visit the Galaxy Leader, a ship seized by Yemeni Houthi forces on November 19 in the Red Sea off the coast of Hodeidah. Twenty-five crew members have been detained on the ship since then.

The Houthi group described the seizure, and subsequent attacks targeting ships it said were linked to Israel, as an act of resistance to support Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli bombardment.

Israel called the seizure of the ship an “act of terrorism”, while the United States and nine of its allies have launched a naval task force to counter the Houthi attack.

But in Yemen, al-Salif was busy with other local tourists who wanted to board the confiscated cargo ship.

Hussein and nine other people sat in a small boat, waiting to be transported to a larger ship.

“Let's look at Israeli ships and be proud of the achievements of our armed forces,” he told Middle East Eye.

Those in Hussein's tour group came from various provinces in Yemen, including Sanaa, Dhamar and Raymah.