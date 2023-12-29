loading…

Drone flying in the sky. Photo/anadolu

WEST BANK – A Palestinian family of nine escaped unharmed on Wednesday (27/12/2023) after Israeli settlers poured nitric acid into their tent in the Al-Rashayida area, east of Bethlehem, West Bank.

The director of the Wall Resistance and Settlement Commission office in Bethlehem, Hassan Breijieh, reported that settlers used drones to pour nitric acid directly onto the tent belonging to Mohammad Awad Al-Rashayida (40) while he and his family were inside.

The tent was badly damaged due to barbaric attacks by Israeli settlers.

“Bedouin groups in the Al-Rashayida area have suffered greatly from repeated violations and attacks by Israeli settlers, especially since October 7,” said Breijieh.

All Israeli settlers and the settlements they live in are illegal under international law.

The Israeli colonial regime continues to build illegal settlements on Palestinian land. Palestinians are increasingly experiencing attacks from Jewish settlers.

Read Also

(she)