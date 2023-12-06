loading…

Israel claims to have surrounded the house of Hamas operational leader Yahya Sinwar (left) in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine. Photo/LT

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said that his military forces had surrounded the house of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday.

“Yesterday I said that our troops can reach anywhere in the Gaza Strip. Now they surrounded Sinwar’s house. “So his house is not his fortress, and he can escape, but it’s only a matter of time before we catch him,” said Netanyahu, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Thursday (7/12/2023).

Hamas has not commented on Netanyahu’s statement. However, the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced that its troops were involved in heavy fighting with Zionist troops in Khan Younis, including its snipers who targeted eight enemy soldiers.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Southern Command chief Major General Yaron Finkleman on Wednesday said in a meeting in southern Gaza with his field commanders that the IDF is continuing its invasion of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

On Tuesday, the IDF revealed that their invasion of southern Gaza and Khan Younis had begun on Sunday evening.

According to the IDF, top field commanders handling the Khan Younis invasion, including the 98th Division, Duvdevan special forces, and various related commando and Givati ​​units, provided Finkleman with the status of IDF and Hamas forces within the city, the attacks that had been carried out, and their plans for future attacks. front.

The IDF noted that Khan Younis was home to key Hamas leaders such as Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Sinwar and Mohammed Deif.

“The battle for Khan Yunis is the top priority. “I was impressed that this was executed well: that we were able to handle all the details and we moved forward,” Finkleman said.

“There is a core to this mission and we will continue this mission. Keep doing this mission. We will send here whatever is necessary (in terms of reinforcements and combined airstrikes) and continue to advance at all times. “

The battle for Khan Younis is considered the most crucial remaining battle in the Gaza Strip given that the IDF claims to have controlled most of Gaza City in northern Gaza over the past few weeks, and the Hamas high command and many hostages are believed to be under their control there.

