Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu had lost the trust of the Israeli people.

“We are two months into the war and the State of Israel still has no plans for the day after the war,” said Lapid at a meeting of the Yesh Atid Party he chairs, as reported by the Times of Israel.

“There was no organized diplomatic effort during the war, no unified system of public diplomacy, no organized economic plan to address the economic damage. There was no one to deal with the reserve army. “In short: there is no government,” stressed Lapid.

“We have a prime minister who has lost the trust of the security establishment, the economic system and the majority of the people, and the world,” he said.

Lapid previously called for the election of a new prime minister to lead the government, instead of Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is facing growing criticism for his failure to admit responsibility for the October 7, 2023 events that killed 1,200 Israelis.

A recent poll conducted by the Lazar Research Institute for the Israeli daily Maariv found that only 27% of Israelis believe Netanyahu is the right person to run the government.

The survey found 49% of Israelis, or about half, believe Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party, is the best person to lead the country’s government.

Since October 7, Israel has carried out a genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza that killed more than 18,000 Palestinians and injured nearly 50,000 others.

Thousands of other people were trapped under the rubble with no way out. They were thought to be dead and buried in the rubble.

