May Golan, Israel's female minister, who openly expressed her hatred for the Palestinians in Gaza. Photo/i24 News

TEL AVIV – Minister Israel for the Improvement of the Status of Women, May Golan, has openly expressed her hatred for the Palestinian people in Gaza. He said he wanted to see the bodies of what he called “terrorists” around Gaza.

“I don't care about Gaza, I really don't care. What I care about is that they can go out and swim in the sea,” Golan said on Israeli television.

“I want to see the bodies of terrorists around Gaza. “That's what I want to see,” he said again, quoted from the Palestine Chronicle, Thursday (21/12/2023).

The “terrorist” narrative has often been used by Israeli Zionist officials to describe Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza.

“I only care about three things; “The first thing I care about is our soldiers, our beloved and precious soldiers who risk their lives every day for the sake of the state of Israel,” Golan continued.

“I care about one thing that must happen, namely killing and destroying Hamas from the face of the Earth.”

Defending Racist Comments

Golan, 37, is a member of the Likud Party known for his inflammatory statements regarding African refugees in Israel.

According to a report in The Guardian, he called them “Muslim infiltrators”, criminals and rapists. “He said many had AIDS…and called for them to be expelled from the country,” wrote The Guardian.

His nomination by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as consul general in New York earlier this year was criticized by former Israeli and United States (US) diplomats, as an affront to the US and detrimental to Israel.