Suara.com – After the ceasefire that occurred some time ago, the Israeli military carried out indiscriminate attacks on Palestinian settlements in the South Gaza area on Sunday (3/12/2023).

According to Alarabiya, as a result of the indiscriminate Israeli military attack, seven Palestinians died.

“Seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli attack on a house east of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza,” the Hamas-led interior ministry said on Sunday (3/12/2023).

Israel itself seemed to cover its ears by carrying out rampant bombings last Sunday, amidst calls from the international community for civilians to receive protection from deadly attacks when the war raged between Israel and the Hamas group.

The call was previously made during the renewal of the ended ceasefire with Hamas.

The Israeli army itself claims to have carried out more than 400 attacks in Gaza after the ceasefire was agreed on last Friday (1/12/2023).

Meanwhile, on the Palestinian side, it was reported that at least 240 people were killed in indiscriminate attacks by the Israeli military in Gaza after the ceasefire was completed.

The Israeli military attack aroused the anger of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group who then responded by carrying out ‘rocket attacks’ on Israeli cities and towns, such as Tel Aviv.

Israel itself stated that two of its soldiers were killed in the first fighting since the end of the ceasefire.