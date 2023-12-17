loading…

The Israeli military is frustrated with its soldiers' inability to find the location of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Military Israel frustrated by their army's inability to find hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. This was revealed by Zionist military sources to the Jerusalem Post, Sunday (17/12/2023).

This disclosure emerged after the Israeli army made a fatal blunder, namely shooting dead three hostages in Gaza after mistaking the three as threatening enemies.

The first hostage victim was identified by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers as Yotam Haim. He is identified based on his distinctive tattoos.

Two other hostages have also been identified and all have been taken to Israel and questioned.

The IDF clarified the challenging and congested nature of the battlefield, highlighting the extensive investigations and ongoing scanning to find places where Hamas kidnap victims are being held.

For reasons that are not entirely clear, the IDF initially focused its efforts on Shujaiya, the base of one of Hamas' strongest battalions best known for its role in the October 7 attack.

This approach contrasts with the strategy used during Operation Iron Sword—the codename for Israel's war on Gaza—, in which the Golani Brigade launched a direct ground attack against the battalion, resulting in the loss of seven Golani Brigade soldiers and the kidnapping of soldier Oron Shaul.

In the current operation, the maneuvers into Shujaiya involved a 12-day barrage of fire, followed by air and ground attacks aimed at destroying the terror infrastructure that had been built over two decades.

The operation included extensive use of engineering equipment to clear mines and explosive devices, as well as destroying buildings that posed a threat to troops. These were replaced by Merkava tanks and Namer armored personnel carriers, with artillerymen carrying out direct fire on Gaza militia homes.