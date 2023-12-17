loading…

Israeli Military Commander Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi claimed responsibility for the incident where Israeli soldiers shot dead three Israeli hostages in Gaza. Photo/IDF

TEL AVIV – Military Commander Israel Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said he bears responsibility for the fatal blunder of his soldiers who shot dead three Israeli hostages in Gaza.

The three hostages; Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz, and Samar Talalka, were shot dead by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in Shujaiya, Gaza, on Friday because they mistook the three as threatening enemies.

However, an oddity was revealed, where the three hostages had actually shouted “help” and waved the white flag.

In his first statement after this tragic incident, General Halevi said he bears responsibility. “We will do everything to prevent a recurrence of similar cases if fighting continues,” he said on Saturday evening, as reported by the Times of Israel, Sunday (17/12/2023).

“The incident in which IDF soldiers mistakenly killed Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samar Talalka, may their memories be blessed, was a difficult and painful event,” Halevi continued in a video statement.

“Three hostages survived seventy terrible days, moving towards IDF soldiers, and were killed by our troops' fire.”

“There is nothing that IDF soldiers and their commanders in the Gaza Strip want more than to save hostages alive,” he said.

“We failed in this case. “We feel deep sorrow from the families over the deaths of the hostages,” continued Halevi.

“The IDF, and I as its commander, are responsible for what happened, and we will do everything to prevent the recurrence of similar cases in the continuation of the fighting,” added the general.

“I tried to put myself at the head of the army in Shujaiya, after days of fierce fighting, close encounters, encounters with 'terrorists' in civilian clothes, who came by various deceptive means. “We must be alert and ready to face any threat,” he said.