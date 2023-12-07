loading…

GAZA – Israeli military claimed his troops had broken through Jabalia, Shuja’iyya and Khan Younis areas in the Gaza Strip, Palestine. According to the Zionist military, during the raid, agents Hamas emerging from underground and fighting in face-to-face combat.

“In the Jabalia, Shuja’iyya and Khan Younis areas, we have penetrated their defense lines,” claimed Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari in a statement, Thursday (7/12/2023), reported by Al Arabiya.

“The ‘terrorists’ have now emerged from underground tunnels and engaged our troops in close combat, our troops emerging in a superior position. “Our troops will continue our achievements in Jabalia, Shuja’iyya, and also in the Khan Younis region – the heart of Hamas terror,” continued Hagari’s claim, continuing to use the label “terrorist” for Hamas.

Hagari stated that Israeli forces surrounded the Khan Younis area in southern Gaza where commandos carried out raids and fought Hamas. Simultaneously, the Israeli military fought in the Jabalia and Shuja’iyya areas.

“In addition, the Israeli military said that during the operation in Khan Younis, troops killed Hamas members and attacked dozens of terror targets,” he added.

The Israeli military added that over the past 24 hours Israeli Navy forces attacked Hamas military compounds and infrastructure using precision ammunition and bullets.

Meanwhile, Hamas’ military wing the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades said that its fighters were confronting Israeli forces in the Shuja’iyya area. They added in a statement that al-Qassam Brigades fighters were involved in fierce clashes with Israeli forces on all fronts of the “attack” on Gaza.

The al-Qassam Brigades said it destroyed 23 military vehicles on the front lines of fighting in Khan Younis and Beit Lahia. The al-Qassam Brigades soldiers also killed and wounded six Israeli soldiers and detonated explosives planted in a house where Israeli troops were barricaded.

On Tuesday, Palestinian authorities said at least 40 Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens more injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes targeting the town of Khan Younis, according to the Palestinian news agency; WAFA.

Additionally, Palestinian media reports stated that Israeli artillery and drones bombed the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia Camp.

“108 killed civilians and dozens of victims were taken to Kamal Adwan Hospital, which experienced a power outage as more than 7,000 evacuees were still inside. “In addition, the medical team cannot perform any surgical operations at the hospital,” wrote WAFA.

Since the outbreak of war on October 7, Palestinians have struggled to survive amid a series of attacks in the enclave that have seen the number of Palestinian civilians caught in the crossfire between Israel and Hamas exceed 17,000 Palestinians, 6,500 of them children and more. of 4,500 women.

