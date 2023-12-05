loading…

Israeli newspaper investigation; Haaretz, concluded that Hamas fighters did not behead Zionist babies during the October 7 attack. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Newspaper investigation Israel; Haaretz, concluded that the fighters Hamas not beheading Israeli Zionist babies during the October 7th attack.

Allegations that fighters from Hamas’ military wing the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades have beheaded Israeli babies during their attacks have occupied a large part of the pro-Israel narrative in the world’s media, especially in the West.

Without providing any evidence for the horrific claim, the sentence about the beheaded baby was repeated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United States President Joe Biden, and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, among other high-ranking officials.

Palestinians quickly spoke out against the accusations, although their voices were drowned out by screams of horror and condemnation coming from around the world.

Just as it was proven that it was an Israeli military helicopter that actually killed many of the participants of the Nova Music Festival near Re’im on October 7, the newspaper Haaretz has now proven that the narrative of babies being beheaded by Hamas fighters is untrue, unfounded and fabricated .

“Terrorists who infiltrated Israel committed crimes against humanity and brutally murdered many people. “Along with the harsh descriptions, false testimonies were also heard, which were disseminated by Zaka volunteers, IDF (Israel Defense Forces) officers, the president of the Salvation Union and Sara Netanyahu, among others,” Haaretz wrote in its report.

The newspaper said its investigation was based on reports shared by Israeli government agencies and senior officials.

These reports, along with other reports of mass rape, spread rapidly throughout Israeli and Western media.

None of that actually happened, as a new Haaretz investigation shows.

“As we have said from the start, and repeatedly since then, the outrageous lies of Israeli officials do have merit, and cannot be considered typical Israeli propaganda,” said Ramzy Baroud, Palestinian journalist and editor of the Palestine Chronicle.

“Given the egregious nature of these lies, we predict that Israel’s war on Gaza will be more devastating than ever. Netanyahu’s lies are intended to create a moral cover for the yet-to-be-committed massacre of innocent Palestinian civilians,” he added.

“In fact, it turned out to be the case. Even when these lies were proven false, many still used them as fodder for genocide in Gaza while others still debated their ‘authenticity’. All of this takes up time and space in a discourse that should be focused entirely on Israel’s cruel massacre in Gaza.”

