Israeli colonial forces stormed Jenin and its refugee camps. Photo/WAFA

WEST BANK – Israeli colonial forces continued their aggression against the West Bank city of Jenin and refugee camps there for the third day in a row.

Brutal Israeli attacks killed 11 Palestinians. The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Thursday morning (14/12/2023) that Ayoub Muhammad Saleh Jalamneh (27) died from wounds he suffered from Israeli army gunfire.

On Tuesday evening, the ministry announced the killing of 27-year-old Ahmed Jamal Abu Zina.

Last night, the Ministry of Health announced the death of resident Ahmed Jamal Abu Zina (27 years old) and son Bashar al-Hourani, as well as ten other people injured, including two in serious condition, as a result of a drone bombing a group of residents in an eastern neighborhood of the city of Jenin.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli colonial forces bombed an abandoned house in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, near the Khaled bin Al-Walid Mosque, arrested Khaled Kifah Abu Srour and his uncle Iyad, and stole 13 thousand shekels and gold jewelry from their house.

During their aggression against Jenin and its camp, Israeli colonial forces bombed several houses in the camp and the Sibat and Sharqiya neighborhoods with combat drones.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club (PPC), Israeli forces arrested more than 500 Palestinians, “the majority of whom were released after field investigations”.

The PPC added, “It is impossible to ascertain the exact number of those detained.”

