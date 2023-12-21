loading…

Israel's brutal invasion has killed around 20,000 people in Gaza, Palestine, since it began October 7. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to stop the war. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Death toll as a result of brutal invasion Israel Of Gaza, Palestine, has killed around 20,000 people since it began on October 7. This figure was announced by the Gaza Ministry of Health, Thursday (21/12/2023).

The announcement came as hopes rose on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas might move toward a renewed ceasefire and hostage release deal following talks in Europe and a visit by Hamas leaders to Egypt.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly refuses to stop the war in Gaza.

He said there would be no ceasefire in Gaza until Hamas was destroyed.

Meanwhile, the US government expressed hope that ceasefire negotiations could produce results.

“These are very serious discussions and negotiations and we hope they can bear fruit,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, as quoted by AFP.

His comments came shortly after Netanyahu, under pressure from Washington and other allies over heavy Palestinian civilian casualties in Gaza, reiterated his goal of destroying Hamas and said there would be no ceasefire.

“We will not stop fighting until we achieve all the goals we set for ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of hostages, and the end of the threat from Gaza,” Netanyahu said.

On Tuesday evening, Netanyahu told relatives of the 129 remaining hostages in Gaza that his spy chief was working to free them.

“(I) just sent Mossad leadership to Europe twice to promote the process of freeing our hostages,” he said.

Gaza's bloodiest war ever began when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and kidnapping around 240.

In response, Israel began relentless bombing along with a ground invasion. Hamas authorities say most of those killed in Gaza are women and children.

