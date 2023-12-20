loading…

Families of Israeli citizens held hostage by Hamas demonstrate in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 16, 2023. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – An Israeli citizen detained by a group of Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip expressed his anger at Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu.

The hostage, Gadi Moses, criticized Netanyahu for not caring about the lives of Israeli citizens held hostage in the Gaza Strip.

“You want us to come back as corpses?!” said Gadi Moses, making bitter comments in a video released by the Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, on Wednesday (20/12/2023).

The group warned that the lives of captives were “in danger due to Israeli bombardment” in the Gaza Strip.

“More pressure must be put on the (Israeli) government, so that they understand what we want,” stressed Moses, speaking to his friends in the colonial country.

“We want every effort to be made so that we can return quickly to our friends and family, and to our homes,” he said.

He then spoke directly to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and War Cabinet member Benny Gantz.

“Pay attention to this situation. We are dying all the time. We were in an unbearable situation, and there was a possibility that we would be killed because there was no guarantee that the army would not bomb us. We are in danger,” he stressed.

He added that the Israeli government did not want the hostages to return alive so it could “lower the bar for negotiations.”