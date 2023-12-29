loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israeli media reveals a political crisis that may shake the Israeli government. The internal crisis emerged as right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir planned to extend the terms of several officials in Israel's security apparatus and dismiss others.

The Hebrew-language website Srugim said the political party led by cabinet member Benny Gantz denied reports circulating late Wednesday about a deal to extend the term of Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and dismiss Prison Services Commissioner Katy Perry.

“Officials in Gantz's party made clear they would not allow the replacement of senior officials while the war against Palestinians in Gaza is ongoing, and demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu act against Ben-Gvir's decision,” local media reports said.

Under the agreement establishing the emergency government, all political appointments were supposed to be postponed, with senior officials remaining in their posts until the war was over.

Officials argue this hurts the country's job of replacing senior officials, especially heads of security agencies, during wartime.

They expect Netanyahu to block damage to state security and not allow decisions based on political considerations in the context of an election campaign.

