Israeli fighter jets bombarded Gaza again, after the ceasefire with Hamas ended, Friday (1/12/2023). A total of 109 Palestinians died. Photo/REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

GAZA – Jet-jet tempur Israel has again bombarded Gaza, Palestine, since the temporary ceasefire ended on Friday (1/12/2023). A total of 109 Palestinians died in an instant.

The death toll was confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, as reported by AFP.

The negotiating parties failed to reach an agreement on extending the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which immediately resulted in a return to cross-border attacks from both sides.

However, Qatar, as one of the main mediators of the ceasefire negotiations, underlined that discussions on a humanitarian pause continue despite the new disputes between the two sides.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, deaths were also reported in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, where Al Jazeera reported that Israel distributed leaflets in certain areas of Khan Younis about evacuating residents.

The spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, blamed the United States (US) government for the resumption of Israeli bombing of Gaza.

He held the American government accountable for failing to force Israel to stop its aggression.

“The resumption of (Israel’s) aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, coupled with the increasing crimes of Israeli occupation forces and terrorist settlers in the West Bank, is a continuation of the crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide,” Rudeineh said in a press statement.

“This action has been going on since the beginning of Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people, and aims to displace the Palestinian people and eliminate their struggle,” he continued, as quoted by WAFA.

The PA Presidential spokesperson emphasized; “All these crimes will not bring security or peace to anyone in the region and must stop immediately.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed the resumption of the war against Hamas in Gaza. Previously, the Israeli government blamed Hamas, accusing them of refusing to release all female hostages.

“With the resumption of fighting, we emphasize: The Israeli government is committed to achieving the goals of the war – freeing our hostages, eliminating Hamas, and ensuring that Gaza will never become a threat to the Israeli population,” read a statement from PM Netanyahu’s Office as quoted by Reuters.

On the other hand, Hamas said that Israel rejected the offer made by all ceasefire mediators.

