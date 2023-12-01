loading…

Israeli fighter jets bombed the Halima Mosque in the town of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, razing it to the ground. Photo/X @stoppression

GAZA – Jet-jet tempur Israel, on Friday, bombed the Halima Mosque in the town of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, razing it to the ground. The attack on Gaza, which killed hundreds of people, was launched by the Zionist military after the ceasefire with Hamas ended.

“The Israeli army bombed the Halima Mosque, leading to its complete destruction, in addition to widespread destruction in the targeted areas,” an eyewitness told Anadolu.

Since the start of Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip, the Zionist army has destroyed a total of 88 mosques, in addition to partially destroying 174 other mosques. Israeli forces also targeted three churches.

Under the rules of war, all civilian facilities are prohibited from being attacked. Israel claims the Hamas group uses these buildings as their headquarters, but so far, the Zionist military has failed to produce convincing evidence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed the resumption of the war against Hamas in Gaza. Previously, the Israeli government blamed Hamas, accusing them of refusing to release all female hostages.

“With the resumption of fighting, we emphasize: The Israeli government is committed to achieving the goals of the war – freeing our hostages, eliminating Hamas, and ensuring that Gaza will never become a threat to the Israeli population,” read a statement from PM Netanyahu’s Office as quoted by Reuters.

On the other hand, Hamas said that Israel rejected the offer made by all ceasefire mediators.

The spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, blamed the United States (US) government for the resumption of Israeli bombing of Gaza.

He held the American government accountable for failing to force Israel to stop its aggression.

“The resumption of (Israel’s) aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, coupled with the increasing crimes of Israeli occupation forces and terrorist settlers in the West Bank, is a continuation of the crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide,” Rudeineh said in a press statement.

“This action has been going on since the beginning of Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people, and aims to displace the Palestinian people and eliminate their struggle,” he continued, as quoted by WAFA, Saturday (2/12/2023).

The PA Presidential spokesperson emphasized; “All these crimes will not bring security or peace to anyone in the region and must stop immediately.”

