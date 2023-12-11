loading…

The Israeli military claims that an elderly Palestinian man was stripped naked as a member of the elite Hamas troops who surrendered. This claim made fun of the Israeli military. Photo/X @bokeralmogz

TEL AVIV – Leading experts and journalists Israel mocking his own country’s military for lying to promote war. They said that Zionist military spokesman Daniel Hagari had faked images and videos showing members of elite troops from the al-Qassam Brigades surrendering.

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades is Hamas’ military wing. Meanwhile, the elite unit of the al-Qassam Brigades is Nukbha.

It was this elite unit that played a major role in al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm—a spectacular attack on southern Israel on October 7, which the Zionist regime says killed around 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

Ori Goldberg, an Israel expert, highlighted that many of those shown in images of the surrender of “elite Hamas troops” were elderly men in their 60s and not the young soldiers in their prime who typically make up elite troops.

Goldberg, an expert at the Interdisciplinary Center-Herzliya, outlined his criticism in a series of posts on X.

“After reports of terrorists surrendering, it turned out they were a group of men who had been arrested and taken from a compound where hundreds of Gazans had gathered together to seek refuge,” wrote Goldberg, referring to a group of Palestinians seeking refuge to escape bombing by the occupying army. Israel, as quoted from Middle East Monitor, Tuesday (12/12/2023).

“To win a guerrilla war, you need clear political goals and guidance. Otherwise, the war will disintegrate into endless incidents, explosions, operations and attacks that cannot be taken jointly. The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) can fight for 18 years in Gaza, as it did in Lebanon, and the war will not end until the political echelon calls for an end to it. There are no clear goals and no clear guidelines,” continued Goldberg.

In one of the videos, an elderly man is seen following the instructions of Israeli occupation soldiers who direct him where to go and where to put the weapon he is holding.

The man was stripped down to his underwear. Commenting on one such image, military journalist on the MAKO website, Hai Levy, said: “You can think of him as an elite soldier if you think of me as a frog.”

Other Israeli experts and commentators have questioned how the Palestinian men were stripped down to their underwear before their weapons were taken. There are also those who say the images bring “disgrace” to Israel because they are clearly fake.

The narrative of the surrender of Hamas troops was also shared by the Israeli Prime Minister. He called on other Hamas members to surrender and not die for their leader, Yahya Sinwar.

“The war is still going on but this is the beginning of the end of Hamas,” Netanyahu said. “I say to the Hamas terrorists: This is over. Don’t die for Sinwar. Surrender—now!” said Netanyahu, who used the “terrorist” narrative for Hamas.

“In the last few days, dozens of Hamas terrorists have surrendered to our forces. They laid down their weapons and surrendered to our heroic soldiers,” Netanyahu continued.

