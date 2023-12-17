loading…

Israeli troops crushed several refugee tents in the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital, north Gaza, with bulldozers. Dozens of people were reportedly crushed alive. Photo/X @QudsNen

GAZA – The team Israel crushed the tent of the Kamal Adwan Hospital (RS) in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, with a bulldozer on Saturday.

Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif, who recorded the scene, reported that dozens of people were crushed and buried alive. The dozens likely include hospital patients.

Video from al-Sharif, posted on

In the video, an emotional al-Sharif explains that Israeli troops have now withdrawn, but “a major despicable act occurred in Kamal Adwan”.

The video then cuts to a scene of a ruined courtyard, with dirt and bricks turned into a mound, under which are bodies.

“This is a crime committed by Israeli troops on the grounds of Kamal Adwan Hospital,” he said in the video, quoted by The New Arab, Sunday (17/12/2023).

He then pointed his camera at what looked like dismembered limbs, and said: “This is the body of an injured refugee who is in hospital. Israeli bulldozers ran over it.”

“We cannot describe the situation, dozens of bodies were crushed by Israeli bulldozers,” al-Sharif said as he walked around the yard, pointing out more piles of rubble and mangled body parts.

“Dozens of displaced, sick and injured people were buried alive. “The (Israeli) occupation bulldozers crushed the refugees' tents in the hospital yard and brutally destroyed them,” he added.