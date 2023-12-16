loading…

The Israeli army made a fatal blunder, namely shooting dead three Israeli hostages who were being held in Gaza because they thought they were enemies. PM Benjamin Netanyahu called it a tragedy. Photo/Jerusalem Post

TEL AVIV – Soldier Israel had committed a fatal blunder on Friday, namely shooting dead three Israeli hostages who were being held in Gaza because they thought they were enemies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned what he called an unbearable tragedy.

“Along with all the people of Israel, I bow my head in deep sadness and mourn the loss of our three beloved sons who were taken hostage,” Netanyahu wrote on social media X.

“The entire State of Israel mourns tonight,” he continued. “Important lessons will be learned.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also mourned and described the killing as painful for every Israeli.

“We must remain tough and continue carrying out operations—for the sake of the hostages, citizens and our soldiers,” he said, as quoted by Anadolu, Saturday (16/12/2023).

Meanwhile, family members of Israeli hostages in Gaza demonstrated on Friday near the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv following the announcement of the deaths of the three hostages.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israeli soldiers mistakenly killed three hostages during fighting in Gaza.

He described the incident as “tragic” and said the Israeli military bore responsibility.

The Hamas group has not commented on the Israeli military announcement.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, carrying out a siege and carrying out ground attacks in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians have been killed and 51,000 others injured in Israel's onslaught, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel's death toll in Hamas attacks reached 1,200 people, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza, according to official Israeli military figures.

(but)