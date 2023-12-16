loading…

Samer Abu Daqqa, Al Jazeera journalist who died as a result of an Israeli air strike while covering the war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Zionist military airstrikes Israel on Friday killed Samer Abu Daqqa, a Palestinian journalist who was also a cameraman for Al Jazeera in Gaza.

Abu Daqqa died as a result of an Israeli military attack in Khan Younis, while covering the war in Gaza.

He was targeted, along with Wael al-Dahdouh, a Palestinian journalist who lost most of his family in recent Israeli airstrikes, when Israeli military strikes targeted their homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in central Gaza.

According to the Palestine Chronicle report, Saturday (16/12/2023), Israeli troops refused to allow the evacuation of Abu Daqqa when he was seriously injured, which led to his death six hours later.

Other journalists and civil defense workers in Gaza were also affected when an Israeli missile hit them in the vicinity of the Farhana Girls' School in Khan Younis.

When al-Dahdouh managed to reach the hospital with an injured condition, Abu Daqqa was in critical condition and could not be evacuated.

While al-Dahdouh was being treated at Nasser Hospital, he kept shouting “Samer, Samer”, referring to his colleague Samer Abu Daqqa, whose body was still inside the school.

Died of Blood Loss

Israeli forces refused to allow the evacuation of the seriously injured Abu Daqqa, leading to his death six hours later.

Video images published by Al Jazeera soon after news of the death showed Abu Daqqa's mother and other family members crowding around his body. They frantically shouted Samer's name as the journalist lay on the ground after bleeding to death.

A Palestinian medic, in a blood-stained medical uniform, stood in the crowd giving the call to prayer, while many of Abu Daqqa's colleagues sobbed at the sight of his lifeless body.