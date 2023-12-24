loading…

Israeli tanks move near the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, December 23, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA – More than 90 Palestinians, including 76 members of one large family, were reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike that leveled two houses in Gaza.

The colonial regime's attack marked one of the deadliest bombings in Israel's campaign against the Palestinian people.

“Friday's attack (22/12/2023) in Gaza City killed 16 heads of households from the al-Mughrabi family,” said Gaza health and rescue officials on Saturday.

Among those killed were a 56-year-old UN Development Program (UNDP) staff member, Issam al-Mughrabi, as well as his wife and five children. He has worked for the agency for nearly three decades.

“The disappearance of Issam and his family deeply affects us all,” said a statement from UNDP official Achim Steiner.

He explained, “The UN and civilians in Gaza are not targets. This war must end. No more families will have to endure the pain and suffering that Issam's family and so many others have endured.”

Israel's apartheid regime has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians and injured 53,000 others in the besieged Palestinian enclave since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas after the militant group launched cross-border attacks that killed more than 1,100 people, including nearly 700 Israeli civilians and 71 foreigners. Hamas fighters also took hundreds of people hostage from southern Israeli villages while returning to Gaza.

The UN Security Council on Friday passed a resolution calling for the delivery of aid to Gaza civilians to be accelerated.