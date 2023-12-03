loading…

Israel intensified its attacks on the southern Gaza Strip after ceasefire negotiations with Hamas broke down. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Israel intensifying new attacks to Gaza Strip after after a week-long ceasefire with Hamas end. Israel struck a number of targets in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, raising new concerns about civilian casualties.

At least 240 Palestinians have been killed since fighting resumed Friday morning, even as the United States (US) – which continues to supply Israel with weapons for the offensive – urged its allies to protect civilians.

“This is going to be very important going forward,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday after meeting with Arab foreign ministers in Dubai, capping his third Middle East tour since the war began.

“This is something we will pay close attention to,” he added as reported by The New Arab, Sunday (3/12/2023).

This coincided with further efforts to halt the return to fighting in Gaza, as Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency was in Doha for talks with Qatari mediators on Saturday.

However, Israel has asked its negotiators to withdraw from the Qatari capital, Doha, as negotiations have reached an impasse, with the Mossad accusing Hamas of not “fulfilling its obligations under the agreement”.

Meanwhile, Israel’s attacks on Saturday focused on the Khan Younis area in southern Gaza, where the Israeli military dropped leaflets a day earlier warning residents to leave.

Hundreds of thousands of people fled northern Gaza for Khan Younis and other areas in the south at the start of the war, part of an extraordinary mass exodus that left three-quarters of the population displaced and facing shortages of food, water and other supplies.

Since the resumption of fighting, according to the UN, no aid convoys or fuel shipments have entered Gaza, and most humanitarian operations in Gaza have stopped.