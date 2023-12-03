loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel’s goal of destroying Hamas impossible to achieve. Photo/Illustration

ANKARA – Objective Israel to destroy Hamas or expel militant groups Palestine it’s from Gaza Strip impossible to achieve. This was said by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, when fighting in the Middle East resumed after a short ceasefire.

“Western countries that support Israel, especially the United States and Britain, always ask the question ‘What are we going to do about the threat of Hamas?’ rather than looking for a two-state (solution),” Erdogan told reporters on a flight from Dubai, where he was attending a climate conference.

“Our answer is: If we put an analysis based on a two-state (solution) at the center, the Gaza problem and mutual threats will essentially disappear. That’s how we have to deal with it,” he added.

“The isolation and destruction of Hamas is not a realistic scenario,” added the Turkish leader as quoted by RT, Sunday (3/12/2023).

Erdogan strongly criticized Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip and the Zionist state’s uncompromising approach to the conclusion of a week-long ceasefire with Palestinian militants, which expired on Friday.

He also repeatedly refused to call Hamas a “terrorist group” and instead called Israel a “terror state.”

Meanwhile, Israel accuses Ankara of supporting militants.

“We will liberate Gaza from Hamas, for Israel’s security and to create a better future for the region’s residents,” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote in X on Saturday.