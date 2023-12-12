loading…

Israel and the US have different views regarding governance in the Gaza Strip after the war. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu said that he would not allow Israel to repeat the mistakes of Oslo and allow terrorism in Gaza Strip after the war.

“I will not allow that after the great sacrifices of our citizens and fighters, we bring to Gaza people who preach terrorism, support terrorism, fund terrorism,” Netanyahu said in his video address.

“Gaza is not Hamastan or Fatahstan,” he added as quoted by Al Arabiya, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

Netanyahu appeared to be referring to the Oslo II Accords agreed to by Israel and Palestine in 1995. The agreement gave Palestine limited control in Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel continues to launch an offensive against Gaza’s Hamas rulers that they say could last for weeks or months.

Ahead of a non-binding vote at the UN on Tuesday evening, United States (US) time, Israel and the US are facing global calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

More than 17,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, about two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Hamas-controlled territory’s Ministry of Health.

About 90 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have fled the besieged territory, where UN agencies say there is no safe place to flee.

The war began when Hamas invaded southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages.

