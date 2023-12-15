loading…

Israel sent greetings on its 36th birthday to Hamas, but the greetings were mocking. Photo/X @Israel

TEL AVIV – Israel teased Hamas who is celebrating the 36th anniversary of the founding of the Palestinian resistance group. Through social media, the Zionist regime sent congratulations but hoped it would be the last birthday.

Israel's bombing of Gaza continues with its war against Hamas, which began on October 7. To date, Zionist military bombings and ground attacks have killed more than 18,500 Palestinians.

The Zionist military has vowed to eliminate the Palestinian resistance group after they carried out an attack on southern Israel on October 7 that killed around 1,200 people and took hundreds hostage.

Through its X account, @Israel, the Israeli Zionist government congratulated Hamas on its 36th founding day but with an unpleasant message.

“Hamas was founded 36 years ago today. Hopefully this birthday will be the last,” wrote the Israeli government account, Friday (15/12/2023), sending a picture of a birthday cake with rockets on top instead of candles.

The mocking remarks were also accompanied by the hashtag message #FreeGazaFromHamas, a call for the liberation of Gaza from Hamas.

Since the war broke out on October 7, the Gaza region has been hit by a humanitarian crisis.

UN Humanitarian Office OCHA said limited aid distribution was taking place in the Rafah area, near the border with Egypt in southern Gaza, where nearly half of its estimated 2.3 million residents live.

“In other areas of the Gaza Strip, aid distribution has largely stalled due to the intensity of hostilities and restrictions on movement along main roads,” he said.