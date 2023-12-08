loading…

View of the destruction of the Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan Mosque after an Israeli attack in the Al-Ketibe area, Gaza City, Gaza, on November 4, 2023. Photo/Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – Israel has deliberately destroyed dozens of archaeological sites and ancient buildings in the besieged Gaza Strip since October 7 2023.

The action is a blatant attempt by Israel to target Palestinian cultural heritage.

On December 7, Israeli warplanes bombed the ancient Othman Bin Qashqar Mosque in Gaza’s Old City, killing a number of Palestinians and causing damage to nearby houses.

The mosque was built in 620 Hijra in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, and is considered one of the oldest mosques and archaeological sites in the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian sources, the Ministry of Culture noted that Israeli warplanes had bombed eight museums since the start of the war, including the Rafah Museum, Al-Qarara Museum and Khan Yunis Museum, in addition to destroying large parts of Gaza’s Old City, including dozens of historical buildings, namely churches, mosques, museums and archaeological site.

Israel has also destroyed nine book publishing buildings and libraries and destroyed or damaged 21 cultural center buildings.

The Omari Grand Mosque, located in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza, is considered one of the most important and oldest mosques in Palestine and the first mosque in the Gaza Strip. The mosque had been destroyed in an air strike.

The name of this mosque is taken from the name of the second Muslim Caliph, Omar Bin Khattab, and was later described as a “beautiful mosque” by the traveler Ibnu Batutah.

Israeli bombardment also targeted the Church of Saint Porfirio, located in the Zaytoun neighborhood, which was built in 425 AD and renovated in 1856.

The Sayyed Al-Hashim Mosque, which is considered one of the most important mosques in Gaza’s Old City as it is thought to be the burial place of the Prophet Muhammad’s (pbuh) grandfather, Hashim Bin Abd Manaf, was also destroyed.

The Byzantine Church in Jabalia, a landmark in the Levant, was also leveled, along with the Al-Khader Temple in the city of Deir Al-Balah, which was the first and oldest Christian monastery built in Palestine by Saint Hilary during the Byzantine era.

