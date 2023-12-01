loading…

Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives in Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, in Deir al Balah, November 1, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Concerns regarding the theft of organs from dead Palestinians by Israeli forces were expressed by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

Israeli soldiers were accused of stealing organs from dead people in Gaza by the NGO, which called for an independent international investigation.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said on Sunday (26/11/2023) that it had “concerns” about the possible theft of organs from Palestinian corpses, following reports from medical professionals in Gaza who examined some of the bodies after they were handed over by Israel.

The NGO claims to have documented Israeli forces confiscating dozens of bodies from al-Shifa hospital and Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, along with other hospitals in the south.

Medical professionals reportedly found vital organs, such as the liver, kidneys and heart, as well as the cochlea and cornea, missing, which Euro-Med Monitor called “evidence” of potential organ theft.

They also claimed Israel exhumed and confiscated bodies from mass graves dug more than 10 days ago in the grounds of al-Shifa Hospital.

The Israel Defense Forces have been contacted for comment.

Israel’s racist colonial regime previously denied harvesting organs from deceased Palestinians without family consent, calling the accusations “antisemitic”.

“Organ theft cannot be proven or disproved by forensic medical examination alone because many bodies underwent surgery before death,” said doctors at several Gaza hospitals as quoted by Euro-Med.