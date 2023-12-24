The Israeli army said on Saturday it had arrested around 200 militants linked to the radical Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, during the latest week of fighting in the Gaza Strip. Since the start of the ground fighting in the Strip on October 27, a total of 700 militiamen have been arrested, again according to the Israeli armed forces.

We do not have much information on who the arrested people are, nor whether they really have a role within the two radical groups: Israel limited itself to saying that some of them were hiding among civilians and spontaneously handed themselves over to Israeli forces. All those arrested were taken to Israeli territory for questioning.

Also on Saturday, around 70 people from the same family were killed in an air strike near the city of Gaza, in the north of the Strip. Among these there was also an operator from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), killed together with his wife and four children.

The Israeli army is continuing to intensify military operations in the south of the Strip, where civilians were asked to take refuge in the first phase of the fighting. In recent days, bombings have hit several refugee camps, including Burej, Jabalia and Nuseirat.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has said several times that the war in the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, will continue until Israel has completely eliminated Hamas and obtained the release of all the people taken hostage by the radical group: « We will fight until victory. The choice I propose to Hamas is very simple: surrender, or you will be killed”, he said three days ago in a video published on X (Twitter).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “We are fighting until victory. We will not stop the war until we achieve all of its goals: Completing the elimination of Hamas and releasing all of our hostages. pic.twitter.com/unPCty64cT — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 21, 2023

In recent weeks, the brutality of Israeli attacks in the Strip, where over 20 thousand civilians have died, has attracted much criticism and also led some of its closest allies, including the United States and several European countries, to ask for a review of operations to avoid as much as possible to hit civilians.

US President Joe Biden, however, continues to oppose the request for a ceasefire in the Strip, arguing that this formulation does not safeguard Israel's right to defend itself. Biden had a telephone conversation with Netanyahu on Saturday: the contents remained largely confidential, but Biden confirmed that he had not called for a ceasefire.

The war in the Gaza Strip began on October 7, when Hamas carried out a serious attack against Israel. In response to that attack, Israel bombed, besieged and then invaded the Gaza Strip by land, initially concentrating in the northern part and reaching the south in recent weeks.