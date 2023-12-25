The Israeli army said on Sunday evening it had found the bodies of five Israeli hostages in a network of underground tunnels in the northern Gaza Strip, which it was exploring as part of the ongoing ground invasion. They were three soldiers and two civilians, who were part of the 240 people taken hostage by the radical armed Palestinian group Hamas in the violent attack against Israel on 7 October, in response to which the war currently underway in the Gaza Strip began. It is not yet clear how they died, and army spokesman Daniel Hagari said an autopsy had not yet been performed on them.

Last week Hamas published a video showing that three of the hostages in question were alive. In response to Sunday's announcement, Hamas shared a message saying the five hostages were killed in Israeli shelling. Two weeks ago the Israeli army mistakenly killed three hostages who had been kidnapped by Hamas, mistaking them for enemies. Since the beginning of the war, Israel has killed at least 20 thousand people in the Strip, mostly Palestinians, but it is a number that could be greatly underestimated.