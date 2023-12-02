Israel Palestine conflict – bombings in Gaza

Israel continues bombing the Gaza Strip

Israeli forces bomb the Gaza Strip for the second consecutive day since the end of the truce with Hamas. “We are now hitting Hamas military targets all along the Strip,” said IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus. Israel carried out new air raids on the southern part of the Gaza Strip, destroying three mosques in Khan Yunis. Palestinian media reported it.

No more exchange of prisoners and detainees between the parties, the bombings on the Strip have resumed with unusual violence but also the rockets launched from the enclave. Israel and Hamas accuse each other of the responsibility for the breakdown of the negotiations and in the meantime Israel informs that it has attacked 200 military targets linked to Hamas, while the Islamist movement denounces the death of at least 178 people in few hours.

Hamas’s plan has been known for a year but underestimated and ignored

But in the meantime, doubts and mysteries about the Hamas attack on 7 October are increasing. The New York Times published the Hamas attack plan that the Israeli military has known for over a year. As reported by Corriere della Sera, “the file anticipated, in detail, the future moves of the mujahideen: the massive launch of rockets, the neutralized watchtowers, the infiltration with motorbikes and hang-gliders, the targeted action to assume the control of the command base of Reim in order to paralyze the reaction”.

It is natural to ask ourselves why Israel was unable to defend itself: “some of the military leaders made a mistake in their assessments: they underestimated the capabilities of the Palestinians; they considered the plan as an aspiration of Hamas but not a concrete project, also because they believed that the movement was not interested in opening a war front”. Corriere della Sera continues: “One of the most precise notes dates back to early July, so there would have been time to re-examine the situation by adopting countermeasures. In fact there were consultations between the officials but their response was surprising: “they are fantasies”, unfounded fears. Other factors contributed to aggravating the misinterpretations: blind trust in the digital wall made up of sensors and cameras.”

