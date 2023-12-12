loading…

GAZA TRACK – The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports Defense Force Israel (IDF) has started pumping seawater into the tunnel network Hamas Of Gaza Strip .

WSJ quoted United States (US) officials as claiming that the process would take weeks and could destroy the tunnel.

Israel believes Hamas is hiding hostages, fighters and ammunition in the tunnels.

“Other officials expressed concern that sea water would endanger Gaza’s clean water supply,” the newspaper reported as quoted by Sky News, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

Earlier this month, the WSJ reported that Israel had installed five large pumps north of the al-Shati refugee camp over the past month, and each pump was capable of pumping thousands of cubic meters of seawater into the tunnel.

Israel told US officials it was considering this option last month and needed to weigh feasibility and environmental factors over military necessity. Some US officials expressed concern about the plan while others were supportive.

One of the main concerns over this plan is the environmental impact of pumping seawater into the ground.

Seawater seeping into the ground is a matter of great concern because it can poison semi-saline aquifers in the ground and make the surface very unstable. There are concerns that sea water will make Gaza’s land salty, making it very difficult to grow crops.

There are also concerns that substances stored in the tunnels could also seep into the ground and further pollute the area.

Usually the military uses dogs and robots to clear tunnels, but the effectiveness of flooding the tunnels may be too profitable an option for the IDF because it saves time, money and manpower.

