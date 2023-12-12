loading…

Israel is reportedly ready to resume talks with Hamas regarding exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Israel open to continuing talks regarding the release of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 in exchange for Palestinians detained in Israel. This was revealed by an Israeli security source.

An Israeli security source stated that this was the right time for Israel to resume negotiations because Israel’s incessant attacks in the southern Gaza Strip took Hamas “by surprise”, as reported by Israeli television station Channel 12.

Fighting is still ongoing across the Gaza Strip, with five Israeli soldiers killed on Monday. Previous Israeli attempts to free hostages held by Hamas ended in failure, with the hostage, who Hamas said was a soldier, killed in the crossfire.

Channel 12 reported that Israel was open to talks with Qatar, the main mediator in previous hostage releases.

“If Qatar wants to negotiate, we will listen,” reported Channel 12 quoting a senior Israeli official as quoted by The New Arab, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

A hostage-prisoner swap deal last month freed 84 Israeli women and children hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners, during a ceasefire that lasted a week and ended on December 1.

Israel said that 137 hostages were still being held by Hamas in Gaza, 126 of whom were Israeli citizens. The hostages were taken during a major attack on Israel by Palestinian group fighters on October 7.

“Women, children, the elderly and sick or injured hostages will be a priority in any new deal,” Channel 12 quoted the official as saying.

Hamas officials have rejected the possibility of a new deal as long as Israel continues to attack Gaza.