Mentor Communications Israel Shlomo Something. Photo/wikimedia

TEL AVIV – Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said there would be no Palestinian state between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea and Tel Aviv would not return to the terms of the Oslo Accords.

Shlomo was responding to statements made by United States (US) President Joe Biden, in which he asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change his “most conservative” government.

Shlomo via This is true friendship. But we live here, this is our country. The historic property of our ancestors.”

“There will be no Palestinian state here. We will never allow another country to be established between the Jordan river and the sea. “We will never return to Oslo,” he stressed.

“In the words of President Biden, 'The safety of the Jewish people is at stake here.' Of course yes. A Palestinian state would endanger them,” he said.

Earlier, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to Biden's call for a “two-state solution” and called it “suicide” for the colonial country.

Smotrich criticized Biden, saying, “The US has been driving Israel to suicide for years by promoting a two-state solution,” according to Israel's Channel 14.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced that the colonial state of Israel was starting to lose support from the international community due to its indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip.

He called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change his “most conservative government in Israel's history.”