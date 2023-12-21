loading…

Israeli soldiers fire mortars from the southern region of Israel into the Gaza Strip, December 20, 2023. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Israel is ready for a two-week ceasefire in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages, but the two sides are still far from reaching an agreement.

This development was revealed by the television station Makan 33 on Thursday (21/12/2023), citing several sources.

According to Israeli Arabic-language broadcaster Makan 33, Israel has signaled its readiness for a new two-week ceasefire. However, the two parties have not succeeded in drafting a ceasefire agreement.

“Hamas, in turn, has rejected Israel's offer of a new exchange agreement that would include the release of Palestinian prisoners convicted of murder,” the television station's report said.

At the same time, broadcaster Al Arabiya reported that Hamas rejected a ceasefire with Israel in the Gaza Strip that would last less than two weeks.

On October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing more than 1,200 people and kidnapping around 240 others.

Israeli media reports then revealed that many Israeli citizens had died as a result of being attacked by the Zionist regime's own soldiers.

Israel launched a brutal attack on Gaza, killing more than 20,000 Palestinians.

On November 24, Qatar brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas regarding a temporary humanitarian pause and exchange of some prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The humanitarian pause was extended several times and ended on December 1.

