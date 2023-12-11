loading…

Israel used dangerous white phosphorus bombs in attacking Lebanon and Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel actually uses white phosphorus bombs which are very dangerous for civilians. It is categorized as a war crime.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned what it called Israel’s “unlawful” use of incendiary materials or white phosphorus bombs in civilian areas. It cited a Washington Post report documenting the spread of US-supplied white phosphorus in Lebanon.

“The Israeli government’s reported use of white phosphorus is a horrific war crime that our country must condemn, investigate and address,” said CAIR Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell.

“Our country must also immediately end all material support for the Israeli government’s human rights violations against civilians.”

US officials have expressed concern about the Washington Post report. Israel has stressed that its military adheres to the laws of war.

Matthew Alan Miller, a State Department spokesman, said the administration was “concerned” by a Washington Post report documenting Israel’s use of US-supplied white phosphorus in Lebanon.

White phosphorus is a toxic and highly flammable substance that can burn metal and its use in civilian areas is prohibited under international law.

“Whenever we provide items like white phosphorus, or anything else to other militaries, we do so with the expectation that they will be used for legitimate purposes and in full compliance with international humanitarian law and the law of armed conflict,” Miller said.

“So we are looking into this and looking for additional information.”