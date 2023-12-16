loading…

The Israeli War Cabinet prevented Mossad Director David Barnea from negotiating again in Qatar to free the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/GPO Israel

TEL AVIV – Director Mossad David Barnea offered to negotiate again in Qatar to free the hostages being held Hamas in Gaza. However, his efforts were prevented by the War Cabinet Israel.

Israeli media, Channel 13, revealed this in a report citing sources familiar with the Mossad boss's plans.

According to sources, David Barnea was not sent to Doha because of the perception in Israel that senior Hamas officials in Qatar had been removed by its leaders in Gaza.

The Israeli media report, quoted by Middle East Eye, Saturday (16/12/2023), stated that Israeli ministers would not propose an agreement or hold talks unless they were sure that Hamas intended to make another agreement.

One source told Channel 13 that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and opposition figure Benny Gantz, who is in the War Cabinet, all agreed that Israel should not initiate a deal with Hamas.

Netanyahu and Gallant prefer to wait for Hamas to take action, while Gantz believes a Qatari mediator should be called in to move negotiations forward.

On Thursday, Al-Araby al-Jadeed newspaper reported that Israel had asked Egypt to lead negotiations on a hostage release deal. The report cited Egyptian sources.

One of the sources said that Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel had spoken by telephone with David Barnea on Sunday.

The head of Hamas's political bureau in Gaza, Basem Naim, denied that any new prisoner negotiations were taking place with mediators.

In late November, a seven-day ceasefire provided brief respite for Palestinians in the enclave which has been under constant Israeli bombardment. It also paves the way for the release of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, and hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.