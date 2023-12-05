loading…

Israel is preparing to flood the Hamas tunnel network in Gaza, Palestine, with sea water. Photo/REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

TEL AVIV – Military Israel reportedly preparing to flood the tunnel network Hamas in Gaza, Palestine, with sea water.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, Tuesday (5/12/2023), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) plans to pump sea water into the Hamas tunnel network.

Five large pumps have been installed north of al-Shati refugee camp over the past month, and each pump is capable of pumping thousands of cubic meters of seawater into the tunnels.

Israel told US officials it was considering this option last month and needed to weigh feasibility and environmental factors over military necessity.

Some US officials expressed concern about the plan while others were supportive.

The process could take weeks and therefore allow Hamas fighters to flee, potentially taking hostages with them. However, it is unclear whether Israel will wait until all the hostages are repatriated.

One of the main concerns over this plan is the environmental impact of pumping seawater into the ground.

Seawater seeping into the ground is a matter of great concern because it can poison semi-saline aquifers in the ground and make the surface very unstable.

There are concerns that sea water will make Gaza’s land salty, making it very difficult to grow crops. There are also concerns that substances stored in the tunnels could also seep into the ground and further pollute the area.

Former US officials told the Wall Street Journal that the plan would likely draw global condemnation, but acknowledged that it might be one of the few ways to permanently disable the tunnel.

Egypt flooded Hamas tunnels with seawater in 2015, leading to complaints from farmers in Rafah that it had damaged their crops.

Usually the military uses dogs and robots to clear tunnels, but the effectiveness of flooding the tunnels may be too profitable an option for the IDF because it saves time, money and manpower.

