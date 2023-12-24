loading…

Palestinian refugees wait their turn to bake bread in Rafah, Gaza Strip, December 23, 2023. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Israel is preparing to end its military ground operations in the Gaza Strip as part of the third phase of the war in the coming weeks.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Company reported the plan on Friday (22/12/2023), reported by Anadolu Agency.

The television station quoted an unnamed source as saying, “The Israeli army is preparing to proceed to the third phase of fighting in Gaza over the coming weeks, in line with operational achievements.”

“The third phase includes ending ground operations in the Gaza Strip, reducing army forces and demobilizing reserve forces, carrying out airstrikes, and establishing a buffer zone on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip,” according to the source.

The report claims, “The army took control of most of the northern Gaza Strip, while they faced great difficulties in advancing in the southern Gaza Strip.”

A total of 472 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of ground operations in the Palestinian enclave on October 27, according to Israeli military figures.

The Walla news site and Israel's Channel 12 reported on Thursday that one of the units in Gaza, known as the Golani Brigade, had lost 44 soldiers in 70 days of fighting.

The brigade left Gaza to “reorganize their ranks and visit their families for a few days,” it was reported.

Since the Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip, killing more than 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounding 53,320 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel's onslaught has caused devastation in Gaza with half of the coastal region's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced in the densely populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Residents in Gaza City face starvation, according to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Saturday. “Famine is now happening, and famine is happening in Gaza,” wrote WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in X.

(she)