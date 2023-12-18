loading…

Hamas tunnels have a strength that the Israeli army cannot penetrate. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel plans to build an underground anti-tunnel wall near the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. This was done to prevent logistical supplies from entering Gaza.

The wall is planned to be built in the Philadelphia Axis after the end of the current war in Gaza. That was reported by Army Radio.

According to the radio, an Israeli delegation has traveled to Egypt to discuss building the wall.

“The Egyptian people understand Israel's security need for this,” the radio said, citing an Israeli security official, reported by Al Jazeera.

There was no immediate comment from Egypt regarding the Israeli report.

The Philadelphia Axis is a narrow strip of territory in the Gaza Strip, stretching for 14 km (8.7 mi) along the border between the enclave and Egypt.

“Israel fears the existence of tunnels in the Palestinian territory east of Rafah, which is considered an extension of the Philadelphia Axis,” said Israeli channel i24News.

According to the channel, Egypt has repeatedly said that there are no underground tunnels in the border area with the Gaza Strip.

Israel believes that underground tunnels are key to Hamas' operations on the battlefield.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for Hamas attacks, which killed at least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women and injured 51,000 others, according to health authorities in the coastal enclave.

Nearly 1,200 people are believed to have died in Hamas attacks, while more than 130 hostages are still being held.

