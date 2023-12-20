loading…

Israeli soldiers are on the Gaza border in southern Israel on December 19, 2023. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Israel is ready to temporarily stop its military operations in the Gaza Strip if the Hamas militant group frees more hostages.

Axios and several Israeli media reported the development on Tuesday (19/12/2023), citing officials and sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations.

The proposal was presented through Qatari mediators and Israel is reportedly considering a seven-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of up to 40 women, the elderly and the sick, according to Israel's Channel 12.

Hamas demands a complete cessation of hostilities, but the broadcaster said such demands are unacceptable to Israeli leaders who have vowed to continue the war until the Palestinian militant group is neutralized.

Around 128 Israeli and foreign citizens, including around eight United States (US) citizens, are believed to still be held hostage in Gaza.

Israel is reportedly ready to apply a “flexible” approach to the number of ceasefire days and the number of Palestinian prisoners it can release in return.

In a week-long ceasefire last month, Hamas released 105 hostages in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

However, negotiations failed and war resumed on 1 December. Israel has continued to carry out brutal killings of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip to this day.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirmed on Tuesday that, “Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian assistance to enable the release of the hostages,” but exact details of the deal have not yet been agreed.