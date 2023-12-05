War Israel, tension between the families of the hostages and Netanyahu: “It is not possible to get them all back”

The war in the Middle East reaches day 60. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu“the current state It is not possible to bring all the hostages home“. Meanwhile, Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip continues. According to the Israeli army, at least 15 thousand Palestinians have died during fighting since October 7, of which around 5,000 are Hamas militants. The Palestinian authorities specify that the 70% of the victims are women and children. For the UN the situation in Gaza is “apocalyptic”. “Too many innocent civilians have been killed in Gaza,” says US Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Hamas: “No hostage exchange without an end to the aggression in Gaza”

There will be no hostage exchange “until Israel’s aggression against Gaza stops.” A Hamas representative said this.

Netanyahu: “It is not possible to get all the hostages back”

“As it stands now, it is not possible to bring them all back.” The prime minister said it, quoted by the media Benjamin Netanyahu in a meeting, described as very tense, with the families of the hostages. “Can anyone really think,” she added, “that if this were an option someone would reject it?” According to the families, however, the prime minister did not “answer the questions” and limited himself to reading a ready-made text.

A Lebanese soldier killed in an Israeli raid

At least one Lebanese soldier was killed by Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon and three other soldiers were injured. This was reported by Lebanese media according to which the Israeli attack targeted a Beirut army barracks in the Marjouyoun area, in the eastern sector of the demarcation line between the two countries.

READ ALSO: Gaza, Israeli tanks attack in the south. A 21-year-old hostage dies

UN, over 16 thousand Palestinians have already been killed in Gaza

“Since the resumption of hostilities in Gaza on December 1, 700 Palestinians have been killed, more than the previous 15,500.” This was stated by the UN humanitarian coordinator, Lynn Hastings, in a statement published on the Organization’s website.

UN: “The situation in Gaza is apocalyptic”

The situation in the war-torn Gaza Strip is “apocalyptic”: civilians are forced to make “one impossible choice after another” in a territory where “nowhere is safe” and “no one is safe”. The UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, writes this on X.

Israel, 2 civilians dead for a militiaman killed is very positive

The ratio of two Palestinian civilians dead in the Gaza Strip for every Hamas militant killed is “tremendously positive” given the challenges of urban combat. The spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, told CNN.

READ ALSO: War Israel: “The battle is still just beginning”. US military base attacked

Subscribe to the newsletter