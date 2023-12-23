loading…

Professor Paul Rogers said Israel lost the war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not admit it. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Israel have lost the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government will not admit it.

This assessment was conveyed by Professor Paul Rogers, an emeritus professor of peace studies at Bradford University, in his article in The Guardian, Saturday (23/12/2023).

According to him, the official narrative echoed by the Netanyahu government and the Israeli military is that Hamas has weakened. Even though the failure lay in the Israeli army's doctrine.

He said the discourse regarding the Gaza war was controlled by the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

Although Israel's international reputation has suffered with the killing of more than 20,000 Palestinians and the wounding of more than 50,000 others, Israel has sold the narrative of Hamas's great weakness, and even claimed that the war in northern Gaza was over and similar successes would be achieved in the south.

What helps Israel spread this narrative are the restrictions it places on journalists, the few who still work there, and the risks to their safety, while the international press remains stuck in Tel Aviv and dependent on Israeli military briefings.

All this changed quickly, firstly, because there was no conclusive evidence that Hamas had set up a command center under al-Shifa Hospital.

Second, the inability of the Israeli army—which has the most sophisticated intelligence equipment in the world—to determine the location of the hostages.

The recent period witnessed two incidents. On December 12, Hamas launched a highly skilled attack on the part of Gaza that was supposed to be under Israeli control. In the ambush of the Israeli unit, deaths occurred. Additional troops were sent to help, but they were attacked and other reinforcements were ambushed. A number of Israeli soldiers were killed and seriously injured, but what was important was the list of dead soldiers, including a colonel and three majors from the elite Golani Brigade unit.

“For Hamas, which Israel says has mutilated and killed thousands of its members, to carry out operations in territory controlled by the Israeli army, casts doubt on the idea of ​​Israel achieving fundamental progress in the war,” wrote Professor Rogers.