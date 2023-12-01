Gaza-Israel war, the “deep throat” and the “overly ambitious” plan. A document reveals everything

Between Gaza e Israel it’s still truce, but peace is very far away. The ban on weapons has been extended for 24 hours, but the widespread feeling is that the eighth will also be the last day without war. Both sides, despite international efforts, want to fight. And meanwhile something appears dossier “top secret” which certifies as the attack of Hamas of last year October 7 which triggered the war between Palestine and Israel could have been avoided. This is supported by a document called “Wall of Jericho” of 40 pages and released by the New York Times. It was in the hands dell’intelligence Israeli, but it was totally ignored. The military and intelligence dismissed it as “too ambitious“. Believing that it was too difficult to achieve. There exactly described a methodical attack to destroy fortifications around Gaza, take control of cities and assault military bases. Including headquarters.

The document it involved rockets and drones to disable security cameras. As well as the landing of men and weapons in Israel with paragliders and motorcycles. And it included details about the Israeli military, communications centers and other sensitive information. Hamas – continues the New York Times – followed the project “with shocking precision“. And it circulated widely among military and intelligence leaders. It is unclear whether it was also viewed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or by other important political leaders. The detail of knowledge of the locations of military bases suggests one deep Throat inside the Israeli forces. The military last year described Hamas’ intentions as “unclear”.

