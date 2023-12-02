loading…

Israel’s military attack on the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed top Palestinian scientist, Professor Sufian Tayeh, along with his entire family. Photo/via Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – Military attack Israel in the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed top Palestinian scientist, Professor Sufian Tayeh, along with his entire family. This is the announcement by the Palestinian Ministry of Higher Education.

Renowned as a prominent scientist, Professor Tayeh is the president of the Islamic University of Gaza—a renowned academic institution in the Gaza Strip.

In 2021, Professor Tayeh was ranked as one of the top two percent of researchers in the world, according to Quds News Network.

This Palestinian scientist is not the first educator or academic to be killed in an Israeli attack since October 7. However, his murder has sent shockwaves through the academic community across the Palestinian territories.

According to a Reuters report, Sunday (3/12/2023), this accomplished scientist and man loved by his family was a leading researcher in the fields of physics and applied mathematics.

Tayeh’s research has been recognized internationally, including by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

According to Human Rights Watch, more than 183 Palestinian teachers have been killed by Israel since October 7.

Some 300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in various areas of Gaza since Friday morning, as Israel resumed its aggression after a seven-day ceasefire, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

The four-day ceasefire, which began on Friday, November 24, was extended twice, and ended on Friday, December 1, at 07.00 am local time.

Since October 7, more than 15,207 Palestinians, including more than 6,200 children and more than 4,000 women have been killed, and 40,652 others injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

