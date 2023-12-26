loading…

General Seyyed Razi Mousavi. Photo/tasnim

TEHERAN – Israeli warplanes attacked the Syrian capital, Damascus on Monday (25/12/2023), killing a senior Iranian commander.

Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the general, Seyyed Razi Mousavi, was in Syria to support an anti-Israel “resistance front.”

News of the attack was first reported by Iran's Tasnim news agency, and immediately confirmed by the IRGC.

“A few hours ago, during a criminal missile attack carried out by the Zionist regime that killed children in Damascus, Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi, one of the IRGC's senior military advisors, was martyred,” the IRGC statement said.

At the time of his death, Mousavi was “responsible for supporting the resistance front in Syria,” according to the IRGC, referring to a broad coalition of Iran-backed anti-Israel groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and various Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria. Syria.

“The usurping and barbaric Zionist regime will suffer the consequences,” the statement concluded.

Mousavi was a close associate of Qasem Soleimani, who led the IRGC's Quds Force from the late 1990s until his assassination by the US in 2020.

The Quds Force primarily operates outside Iran, supporting and training Tehran's allies, including those on the “resistance front.” ”

Its current commander, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, pledged in November to help Hamas in its fight against Israel, saying Tehran “will not allow this brutal enemy and those who stand behind him to conquer Gaza and its heroic people.”