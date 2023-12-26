Sayyed Razi Mousavi, one of the most prominent and senior generals of the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's most powerful military force, was killed in an Israeli bombing on Damascus, the capital of Syria, on Monday. The news was reported by Iranian state media and was confirmed by some international media, including the Reuters news agency, which cited Iranian security sources. Mousavi was responsible for coordinating the military alliance between Syria and Iran. The Revolutionary Guards told the country's state TV that Israel “will pay” for killing him. The Israeli army did not comment on the news.

In the authoritarian and theocratic Iranian regime, the Revolutionary Guards are by far the most important military body. They depend directly on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the most important political and religious figure in Iran, but they also have enormous economic interests that derive from the theocratic regime, which is why they have a strong incentive to protect it. They are made up of around 300 thousand people.

It is not uncommon for Israel to attack what it defines as targets linked to Iran in Syria: since the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Iran's influence on the country has greatly increased, since the Iranian regime supports that of Syrian President Bashar al Assad.

– Read also: Iran wants to fight Israel without fighting it