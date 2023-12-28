loading…

A man holds a child victim of an Israeli air strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Israel has killed 8,800 Palestinian children and 6,300 women since the offensive on Gaza began on October 7, 2023.

The latest data was revealed by the Gaza media office on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The number of killed Palestinians taken to hospitals in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war has reached 21,110,” the report said.

“During 82 days of comprehensive genocidal war, the Israeli army committed 1,779 massacres, resulting in 28,110 martyrs and disappearances,” the report said.

Meanwhile, disease outbreaks threaten millions of Palestinian refugees across the Gaza Strip.

Reem Abu Daqqa and her family have been sheltering at the European Hospital in southern Gaza for more than two months to escape Israeli bombardment.

Like 85% of Gaza's 2.4 million residents forced to flee since Israel's war on Gaza, Abu Daqqa had nowhere else to go.

The 45-year-old man is a resident of the town of Abasan Al Kabira, east of Khan Younis, a southern city that has been the center of recent urban fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militant groups.

With ongoing Israeli airstrikes on residential areas, many of his family members were injured.